Ikea Reaches $46 Million Settlement Over Death Of Toddler Killed By Dresser Tip-Over

NPR Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Jozef Dudek was two when an Ikea dresser fell on top of him and killed him. His family sued the furniture giant in a wrongful death lawsuit. Millions of the recalled dressers may still be in use.
News video: Moneywatch: Ikea To Pay $46M To California Family Of Toddler Crushed By Dresser

Moneywatch: Ikea To Pay $46M To California Family Of Toddler Crushed By Dresser 02:19

 Swedish furniture maker Ikea will pay $46 million to the family of a California toddler who died after being crushed by one of its dressers.

Ikea agrees to pay $46 million after tipped dresser kills toddler

The settlement between Ikea and the family of Jozef Dudek is believed to be the largest in the wrongful death of a child, the family's lawyers said
USATODAY.com

Ikea Will Pay $46 Million to Parents of Toddler Crushed to Death by a Dresser

The 70-pound Malm dresser had been the subject of a safety recall when it tipped over on Jozef Dudek, killing the 2-year-old.
NYTimes.com


