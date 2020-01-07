Global  

Starbucks launches oat milk drink as vegan movement grows

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Starbucks Corp on Tuesday added an oat milk beverage to its menu, as the coffee chain taps into the growing demand for vegan alternatives to dairy.
Recent related videos from verified sources

The Top 10 Food Trends of the 2010s [Video]The Top 10 Food Trends of the 2010s

The Top 10 Food Trends of the 2010s. According to 'Taste of Home,' these have been the most popular food trends of the past decade. 1. Pumpkin Spice Everything, The world was never the same after..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

PETA Purchases Starbucks Stock to Make Non-Dairy Options Free [Video]PETA Purchases Starbucks Stock to Make Non-Dairy Options Free

PETA Purchases Starbucks Stock to Make Non-Dairy Options Free. PETA announced its new role as a shareholder of Starbucks Corporation on Tuesday. . The animal-rights group will protest the upcharge of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

