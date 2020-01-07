Global  

Sonos sues Google for allegedly swiping speaker tech

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Sonos sues Google for allegedly swiping speaker techSonos alleged in two federal lawsuits Tuesday that Google swiped its speaker technology to create its own, seeking a halt on further sales of speakers and other devices that contain the hardware as well as financial penalties.In...
Recent related news from verified sources

Sonos says Google stole its speaker tech, asks for product ban in court

Sonos says Google stole its speaker tech, asks for product ban in courtSonos has brought two lawsuits against Google for alleged copyright infringement, claiming Google used five of its patents to build its own speakers. It’s...
The Next Web Also reported by •Business Insider9to5GoogleBillboard.com

Sonos lawsuit seeks ban on Google Home and Pixel device sales in U.S.

Sonos might not have any new products to show off at CES, but it’s taking aim at a competitor in an entirely different way. In a lawsuit filed in federal court...
PC World

