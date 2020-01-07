Global  

Andrew Burkle, son of lead Sacramento Republic FC investor Ron Burkle, has died

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Andrew Burkle, the 26-year-old son of grocery store magnate and lead Sacramento Republic FC investor Ron Burkle, has died, according to multiple media reports. People magazine first reported that Andrew Burkle died Monday in Los Angeles County. Police responded to a call about an “unconscious male” at approximately 7:26 p.m. on June 6, according to People. After first responders arrived at the Beverly Hills home of Andrew Burkle, they determined the male was deceased. Ron Burkle reportedly…
News video: Billionaire Ron Burkle's Son Found Dead

Billionaire Ron Burkle's Son Found Dead 00:35

 Ron Burkle is one of Sac Republic FC's lead investors.

Billionaire Ronald Burkle's Son Found Dead [Video]Billionaire Ronald Burkle's Son Found Dead

Andrew Burkle, the 27-year-old son of billionaire Ronald Burkle, was found dead in his Beverly Hills home on Monday.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:36Published

Report: Ron Burkle’s Son Found Dead In Los Angeles [Video]Report: Ron Burkle’s Son Found Dead In Los Angeles

The son of Pittsburgh Penguins’ co-owner Ron Burkle has reportedly been found dead in Los Angeles.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billionaire Burkle’s son found dead at Beverly Hills home

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — California billionaire Ronald Burkle’s adult son Andrew was found dead, his family told People magazine. “It is with the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

