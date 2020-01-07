Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Netflix set to debut Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop lifestyle show

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Gwyneth Paltrow is launching a Netflix program born out of her lifestyle website Goop Jan. 24, and critics took to Twitter to note that they are not amused by what they see as another way for the actress to spread "health misinformation." The series, called Goop Labs, will discuss energy healing, psychedelics and psychic mediums as well as sexual wellness and other topics, according to a trailer. The Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) poster for the program features Paltrow with a stylized depiction of a vagina…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow trailer

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow trailer 01:19

 the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow - Trailer - Netflix the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow is a six-episode series, guiding the deeply inquisitive viewer in an exploration of boundary-pushing wellness topics, including: psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gwyneth Paltrow strips off for Christmas [Video]Gwyneth Paltrow strips off for Christmas

Gwyneth Paltrow has stunned fans by sharing a nearly nude photo of herself getting ready for Christmas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Gwyneth Paltrow gifts herself a vibrator in Goop holiday ad [Video]Gwyneth Paltrow gifts herself a vibrator in Goop holiday ad

Gwyneth Paltrow is turning up the heat in the bedroom by gifting herself a s*x toy in a suggestive new commercial for her lifestyle brand Goop.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Netflix and Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop Lab’ will launch on January 24

“The Goop Show,” an upcoming reality series co-hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow and tied to her lifestyle company Goop, now has a launch date and a trailer. Goop...
TechCrunch

Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop Lab' Poster Is Going Viral - See Why!

The Goop Lab poster for Gwyneth Paltrow‘s brand new Netflix series debuted earlier today and…it’s causing some big reactions on Twitter! As you’ll see,...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.