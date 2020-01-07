Are you ready for some playoff football? Show off your office's Purple Friday photos Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Minnesota Vikings will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round this weekend. We want to see how you and your co-workers are showing your support on Purple Friday. Email a high-resolution photo (must be at least 1,200 pixels wide) showing how the people in your workplace are cheering on the Vikings to designer Matt Haesly at [email protected] (be sure to include the name of your company and city where the office is located). Please send your submissions no… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this