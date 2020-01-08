Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

United to take $90 million charge for Hong Kong disruptions

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines said Tuesday it will take a $90 million charge against fourth-quarter earnings because of a drop in value of its routes to Hong Kong, the scene of anti-government protests in recent months.

United said lower demand for travel to Hong Kong reduced its revenue for each seat flown one mile, a measure that airline investors watch closely. The company said that led to its calculation of the non-cash impairment charge.

The grounding of the Boeing 737 Max has also hurt United, causing it to cancel thousands of flights. The airline has pulled the plane from its schedule until early June, about two months longer than American and Southwest.

Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings Inc. is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results after the market closes on Jan. 21.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect United to report net income of $653 million, adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $10.88 billion in the quarter.

A year earlier, the airline earned $462 million, adjusted earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $10.49 billion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Enter The Fat Dragon Movie - Donnie Yen [Video]Enter The Fat Dragon Movie - Donnie Yen

Enter The Fat Dragon Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Fallon Zhu (Donnie Yen) is a Hong Kong police officer – an agile fighter with a high crime detection rate. Dumped by his fiancée Chloe (Niki..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:03Published

Opera singer performs unofficial Hong Kong anthem to thousands of protesters [Video]Opera singer performs unofficial Hong Kong anthem to thousands of protesters

An opera singer performs the unofficial Hong Kong anthem to thousands of protesters in central Hong Kong on December 12. A 'United We Stand' rally took place in Hong Kong to mark 6 months since June..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

United to take $90 million charge for Hong Kong disruptions

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines said Tuesday it will take a $90 million charge against fourth-quarter earnings because of a drop in value of its routes to Hong...
Seattle Times

United Airlines to record $90 million charge related to Hong Kong routes

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it expects a non-cash impairment charge of $90 million in the fourth quarter related to its Hong Kong routes,...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) United to take $90 million charge for #Hong #Kong disruptions https://t.co/69D1sFqq8f 2 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen United to Take $90 Million Charge for Hong Kong Disruptions - https://t.co/0lbKQxk1Tl 3 minutes ago

RedSkittleBlue

Go Jason Go "United to Take $90 Million Charge for Hong Kong Disruptions" by The Associated Press via #NYT https://t.co/1u5vZ7aDwf 7 minutes ago

TheSTLScoop

St. Louis News United to take $90 million charge for Hong Kong disruptions https://t.co/F2a9GLyI35 27 minutes ago

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/DfPn4YoZ1D United to take $90 million charge for Hong Kong disruptions $UAL #UAL #Airlines… https://t.co/ebVsQ9whbW 50 minutes ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat United to take $90 million charge for Hong Kong disruptions $UAL #UAL #Airlines #Transportationandshipping… https://t.co/BZV5ALUzFP 50 minutes ago

5startraveler

5star-traveler RT @BrianSumers: Hello. @United says it will take a $90 million impairment charge related to Hong Kong routes. "Due to a decrease in demand… 1 hour ago

BrianSumers

Brian Sumers Hello. @United says it will take a $90 million impairment charge related to Hong Kong routes. "Due to a decrease in… https://t.co/M8JxK8KxZL 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.