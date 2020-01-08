Global  

Gold soars past $1,600/ounce after Iran attack on U.S. forces

Reuters India Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Gold prices surged more than 2% on Wednesday, crossing the key $1,600 mark, as investors sought cover in the safe-haven metal after Iran fired rockets at Iraqi airbase which hosts U.S. forces.
Recent related news from verified sources

Asian shares tumble, gold and crude soar after Iran strike on US forces

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1% lower shortly after China`s share markets began trading, with China`s blue-chip CSI300 index...
Zee News

Stocks tumble, gold and crude soar after Iran strike on U.S. forces

Asian shares and U.S. treasury yields tumbled on Wednesday, while the yen, gold and oil shot higher after Iran fired rockets at Iraqi airbases hosting U.S....
Reuters

