Asia stocks tumble, Dow futures plunge 350 points after Iran fires missiles at US forces in Iraq

azcentral.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Asian markets tumbled and U.S. stock futures were sharply lower Tuesday evening after Iran fired a series of missiles at U.S. troops in Iraq.
 
 Tensions with Iran are escalating. New video shows the moments the country fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

Iran fires missiles at US forces, Las Vegas veteran discusses life at Al-Asad Airbase [Video]Iran fires missiles at US forces, Las Vegas veteran discusses life at Al-Asad Airbase

Tensions with Iran are escalating. New video shows the moments the country fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base [Video]Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base

ran has launched an attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Tuesday (January 7), adding Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least..

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

In what appears to be its first retaliation strike, Iran has claimed to have fired tens of ground-to-ground rockets at the Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq....
OilPrice.com

Iran fires missiles at two Iraq bases housing American troops

Iran fires missiles at two Iraq bases housing American troopsPresident Donald Trump said 'all is well!' after the missiles were fired in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani
