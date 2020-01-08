Global  

Alert: Tokyo prosecutors raid office of Japanese lawyer who represented former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo prosecutors raid office of Japanese lawyer who represented former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn.
News video: Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech 01:15

 International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his wife, Carole Ghosn, "pathetic." Matthew Larotonda reports.

How Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan [Video]How Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan

Turkish private jet firm MNG state that two of their aircraft were used to facilitate ex-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan.

Carlos Ghosn's escape: How it happened [Video]Carlos Ghosn's escape: How it happened

JAPAN — According to Turkish private jet firm, MNG, two of their aircraft were used to facilitate ex-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan. MNG state that two separate private jets to two..

Japanese prosecutors raid the Tokyo home of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail while awaiting trial

Japanese prosecutors raid the Tokyo home of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail while awaiting trial.
SeattlePI.com

Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife

Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wifeTokyo prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant todayfor the wife of Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, on suspicion of perjury, adding to the couple’s...
WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters

