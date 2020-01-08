Alert: Tokyo prosecutors raid office of Japanese lawyer who represented former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 (
24 minutes ago)
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo prosecutors raid office of Japanese lawyer who represented former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
13 hours ago
International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his wife, Carole Ghosn, "pathetic." Matthew Larotonda reports. Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech 01:15
