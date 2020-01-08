Mercedes Benz plans electric car debut in India

Mercedes Benz has decided to launch the company’s first full-electric car in India, and the charge will be led by the EQC mid-size SUV, the first of the multi-model green car line-up (EQ range) that the German luxury carmaker plans to introduce globally over the next few years.



Recent related videos from verified sources Sony shocks CES with launch of electric concept car Sony has made a surprise announcement at CES - by launching a new electric concept car which the company believes will revolutionise driving and entertainment. There is also another big development on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published 19 hours ago The new Mercedes-Benz GLA - Keeping an eye on surrounding traffic - driver assistance systems The new Mercedes-Benz GLA, the eighth model to join the line-up, rounds off the current compact car generation from Mercedes-Benz. At the same time it represents the entry level into the brand's.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 00:40Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Mercedes-Benz unveils an Avatar-themed concept car with scales Mercedes-Benz has just pulled the wraps off of a wild new concept car that was inspired by the 2009 movie Avatar called — what else? — the Mercedes-Benz...

The Verge 1 day ago



BMW i6 electric sedan in the works? BMW is reportedly cooking up an i6 electric sedan to challenge the Tesla Model S, as well as the upcoming Audi E-Tron GT and Mercedes-Benz EQS. Italian website...

MotorAuthority 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this