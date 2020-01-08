Mercedes Benz plans electric car debut in India

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Mercedes Benz has decided to launch the company’s first full-electric car in India, and the charge will be led by the EQC mid-size SUV, the first of the multi-model green car line-up (EQ range) that the German luxury carmaker plans to introduce globally over the next few years.
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a futuristic concept car at CES inspired by the movie Avatar. The car, which sports scales, was designed with the help of Avatar director James Cameron Mercedes-Benz describes the Vision AVTR as "less of a machine, and more of a living creature in its own right".
Sony has made a surprise announcement at CES - by launching a new electric concept car which the company believes will revolutionise driving and entertainment. There is also another big development on..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published