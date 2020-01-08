Global  

Mercedes Benz plans electric car debut in India

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Mercedes Benz has decided to launch the company’s first full-electric car in India, and the charge will be led by the EQC mid-size SUV, the first of the multi-model green car line-up (EQ range) that the German luxury carmaker plans to introduce globally over the next few years.
