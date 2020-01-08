Global  

Boeing 737 Crashes in Iran Shortly After Takeoff

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The plane, which was carrying at least 170 people, went down near Tehran because of technical problems, killing everyone on board, the local news media said.
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard 00:59

 TEHRAN, IRAN — A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues. According to FlightRadar24, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday. It was bound for...

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 09:21Published

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176 [Video]Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176

A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing all 176 people on board. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published


Reports: Ukrainian Boeing 737 Next Generation jet crashes in Iran

A Ukranian 737-800 Next Generation passenger jet crashed shortly takeoff from Tehran's international airport early Wednesday, according to multiple Iranian news...
bizjournals

News Brief: Iran Missile Attack, Ukrainian Airliner Crashes In Iran

Iran retaliates for the killing of a top commander by launching missiles at bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops. And, a Ukrainian jetliner crashed shortly after...
NPR Also reported by •MENAFN.comeuronewsReuters

