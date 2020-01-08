Boeing 737 Crashes in Iran Shortly After Takeoff

TEHRAN, IRAN — A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues.
According to FlightRadar24, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday. It was bound for...
Iran retaliates for the killing of a top commander by launching missiles at bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops. And, a Ukrainian jetliner crashed shortly after... NPR Also reported by •MENAFN.com •euronews •Reuters