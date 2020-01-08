Global  

Luckin Coffee seeks more of China market with new vending machine business

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Luckin Coffee Inc said it is expanding into vending machines that sell freshly brewed hot beverages and snacks, seeking even more of the China market after overtaking Starbucks Corp as the country's biggest coffee chain by number of stores.
