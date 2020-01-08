Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trade unions' strike: Banking services impacted

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Banking services were impacted on Wednesday as employees went on a nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pre-Budget talks FM Nirmala meets industry, services, trade [Video]Pre-Budget talks FM Nirmala meets industry, services, trade

Pre-Budget talks FM Nirmala meets industry, services, trade

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 02:16Published

Metro workers in Madrid strike as services affected in Spanish capital [Video]Metro workers in Madrid strike as services affected in Spanish capital

Metro workers in Madrid, Spain continue their strike on Friday (December 13) as minimum services will be affected in the Spanish capital. The Madrid City Council has established minimum services..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tens of thousands strike in India as slowdown hits jobs

Tens of thousands of workers affiliated to trade unions led a strike in parts of India on Wednesday, disrupting transport and banking services in a protest...
Reuters

Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Banking, transport services may be hit due to trade unions’ strike against Modi govt’s policies


Indian Express Also reported by •IndiaTimesSifyHinduZee News

Tweets about this

TOIBusiness

TOI Business Banking services impacted due to nationwide trade unions' strike https://t.co/n24kgYfl3a 2 minutes ago

MohdAne08493581

Mohd Anees RT @ndtv: #Update | West Bengal: Jadavpur CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty detained amid rallies in support of the 24-hour trade unions' strike.… 3 minutes ago

sikands001

Sikander Yaduvanshi RT @ReutersIndia: Tens of thousands of workers affiliated to trade unions led a strike in parts of India on Wednesday, disrupting transport… 4 minutes ago

MohdAne08493581

Mohd Anees RT @ndtv: #BharatBandh | West Bengal: Protesters block a railway track in Howrah. Ten trade unions have called for #BharatBandh today to… 4 minutes ago

MasdudAli88

MASDUD RT @timesofindia: @RahulGandhi #BharatBandh2020 #BharatBandh Banking services impacted due to nationwide trade union strike Keep follow… 7 minutes ago

varung123

Varun RT @ndtv: Nationwide strike by trade unions today against "anti-labour policies of the government". Follow live updates here: https://t.co… 7 minutes ago

kalyanyangon

Kalyan RT @ndtv: #AshokChavan, Maharashtra PWD Minister, on nationwide trade unions' strike: "State government supports today's #BharatBandh call.… 9 minutes ago

_suraj1993

Suraj Bhan Kharbas RT @ndtv: #BharatBandh | West Bengal: Trade unions' strike hits road, rail traffic; heavy police deployed in several areas of the state.… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.