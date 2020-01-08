Global  

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits near Iran’s nuclear power plant

Hindu Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Wednesday rattled an area less than 50 kilometres from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant near the country’s Gulf coast
News video: 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Puerto RIco

6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Puerto RIco 00:32

 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Puerto RIco

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits near Iran nuclear power plant


Indian Express

Earthquake strikes close to Iranian nuclear power plant

The quake came on the same day Iran launched 30 missiles at bases hosting US soldiers and a passenger plane crashed shortly after take-off in Tehran killing 180...
Wales Online


