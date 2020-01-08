Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Geely, Mercedes-Benz launch $780 million JV to make electric smart-branded cars

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd and Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday said they would each invest 2.7 billion yuan ($388.77 million) in a China-based venture to build "premium and intelligent electrified" vehicles under the smart brand.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

smart EQ forfour edition one Design in Ice white [Video]smart EQ forfour edition one Design in Ice white

The new generation smart is one thing above all: authentically electric. The brand returns to its origins with the systematic switch to emission-free, battery-electric powertrains. In combination with..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:56Published

smart EQ forfour edition one in Ice white Driving Video [Video]smart EQ forfour edition one in Ice white Driving Video

The new generation smart is one thing above all: authentically electric. The brand returns to its origins with the systematic switch to emission-free, battery-electric powertrains. In combination with..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mercedes and China's Geely team up to take electric Smart cars global

Last year Smart became the first car brand to switch to an all-EV lineup -- now its parent company Mercedes-Benz has got a new partner to help bring its...
engadget

Geely and Mercedes complete Smart joint venture in China

50:50 venture has received regulatory approval, reports say, with £594 million jointly invested to build "premium and intelligent" electric cars in...
Autocar

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fix21576

Filippo Geely, Mercedes-Benz launch $780 million JV to make electric smart-branded cars https://t.co/WDrR1pY1Gu https://t.co/wfG2WHXXsK 14 minutes ago

EdwinChapman16

Edwin Chapman Geely, Mercedes-Benz launch $780 million JV to make electric smart-branded cars https://t.co/5HUFGzeiuK https://t.co/s5d9XHVsnb 14 minutes ago

CdnVolvoClub

Canadian Volvo Club Mercedes & Geely partner... #Volvo @GeelyWorldwide @Daimler https://t.co/bWiTugPuhP 15 minutes ago

miguelmuguchia

Miguel Muguchia RT @Reuters: Geely, Mercedes-Benz launch $780 million JV to make electric smart-branded cars https://t.co/nAndXoGHvo https://t.co/kgd4vz3Vxs 19 minutes ago

f_hamader

Florian Hamader Geely, Mercedes-Benz launch $780 million JV to make electric smart-branded cars | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/StaUto0zn9 25 minutes ago

GlobalChamGRU

Global Chamber Sao Paulo RT @GlobalChamSTR: Geely, Mercedes-Benz launch $780 million JV to make electric smart-branded cars #Shanghai #China #Germany https://t.co/… 38 minutes ago

gitf701

Kcling RT @theedgemalaysia: Geely, Mercedes-Benz launch US$780m JV to make electric smart-branded cars - Reuters https://t.co/QK5eQhetQi 40 minutes ago

Vaughan_MH

Michael H Vaughan Geely, Mercedes-Benz launch $780 million JV to make electric smart-branded cars https://t.co/uNfvLoSz8u 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.