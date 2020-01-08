Global  

Why the US-Iran tensions are driving up oil prices

France 24 Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Oil prices spiked again on Wednesday, after Iran attacked two Iraqi bases where U.S. troops are stationed. Iran is a relatively minor oil exporter, so why have prices been so sensitive to these rising tensions? Also today, we look at how the leadership has changed at carmakers Renault and Nissan since the departure of Carlos Ghosn as chairman.
News video: Oil jumps, stocks slide as Mideast tensions rise

Oil jumps, stocks slide as Mideast tensions rise 01:15

 Oil prices jumped again Monday, while stocks headed the other way, as rising tensions in the Middle East had investors feeling anxious. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

