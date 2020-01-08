Why the US-Iran tensions are driving up oil prices
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Oil prices spiked again on Wednesday, after Iran attacked two Iraqi bases where U.S. troops are stationed. Iran is a relatively minor oil exporter, so why have prices been so sensitive to these rising tensions? Also today, we look at how the leadership has changed at carmakers Renault and Nissan since the departure of Carlos Ghosn as chairman.
Oil prices steadied 1% higher on Wednesday, well below peaks hit in frenzied trading earlier in the day after a rocket attack by Iran on American forces in Iraq... Reuters Also reported by •Newsmax •MENAFN.com
(MENAFN - Arab Times) Crude price may not go above $70 a barrel Kamel Al-Harami Independent Oil Analyst WITH the news of USA-Iran tensions, oil prices have... MENAFN.com Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India •Bangkok Post