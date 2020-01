Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Swedish furniture giant Ikea agreed to pay $46 million to the family of Jozef Dudek, a toddler in California, who was killed by one of its already recalled dressers. The settlement is said to be the largest in US history related to a child wrongful death. Dudek, who was two years old, had died in May 2017 after an unsecured Ikea three-drawer Malm dresser fell on top of him.