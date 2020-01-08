UK aims to 'supercharge' broadband with BT regulation changes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Britain's telecoms regulator said it would "supercharge" investment in fibre broadband networks with major proposals to change regulation of the national Openreach network owned by BT. 👓 View full article

