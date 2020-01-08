Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UK aims to 'supercharge' broadband with BT regulation changes

Reuters India Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Britain's telecoms regulator said it would "supercharge" investment in fibre broadband networks with major proposals to change regulation of the national Openreach network owned by BT.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA UK aims to 'supercharge' broadband with BT regulation changes https://t.co/bBXQtZn1SY https://t.co/4F0S5tvqHO 25 minutes ago

Indian_Biz

India Business 🇮🇳 UK aims to ‘supercharge’ broadband with BT regulation changes https://t.co/GxhhMkYKP7 #india #indiabiz 34 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UK aims to 'supercharge' broadband with BT regulation changes https://t.co/nMFHLqKwWK 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.