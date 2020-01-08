CNN settles lawsuit with Covington Catholic teen

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

CNN agreed Tuesday to settle a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, WXIX-TV reports. The amount of the settlement was not made public during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Covington. Sandmann’s lawsuit sought $800 million from CNN, the Washington Post and NBC Universal. Trial dates are still not set for his lawsuit against NBC Universal and the Washington Post. The Washington Post suit sought $250 million. A federal judge let a portion of the suit go forward after the… 👓 View full article

