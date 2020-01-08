Global  

CNN settles lawsuit with Covington Catholic teen

bizjournals Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
CNN agreed Tuesday to settle a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, WXIX-TV reports. The amount of the settlement was not made public during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Covington. Sandmann’s lawsuit sought $800 million from CNN, the Washington Post and NBC Universal. Trial dates are still not set for his lawsuit against NBC Universal and the Washington Post. The Washington Post suit sought $250 million. A federal judge let a portion of the suit go forward after the…
News video: CNN Reportedly Settles Lawsuit With Nick Sandmann

CNN Reportedly Settles Lawsuit With Nick Sandmann 00:36

 CNN has reportedly settled a lawsuit brought against it by Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic School student who was shown in a video standing close to close to and staring at Nick Phillips, a participant in the Washington DC Indigenous People’s March.

CNN confirms a settlement has been reached with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann

CNN has reached a settlement with Nick Sandmann, a Covington Catholic High School student who had sued the news outlet saying it defamed him.
USATODAY.com

MAGA Twitter Takes Victory Lap Over CNN’s Settlement With Nick Sandmann

MAGA Twitter took a victory lap on Tuesday following the announcement that CNN had settled a lawsuit with controversial Covington Catholic student *Nick...
Mediaite


