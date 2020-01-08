Sensex recovers to close 51.73 points down, Nifty settles at 12025; Bharti Airtel, TCS, Yes Bank gain

Markets Today RT @CNBCTV18Live: #MarketAtClose | #Market recovers from opening lows to close with minor cuts. #Sensex gains 341 points from lows to clos… 2 days ago Mangalam Maloo RT @CNBCTV18News: Market recovers from opening lows to close with minor cuts. Sensex gains 341 points from lows to close 52 points lower at… 2 days ago CNBC-TV18 News Market recovers from opening lows to close with minor cuts. Sensex gains 341 points from lows to close 52 points lo… https://t.co/gSYLHGh3j0 2 days ago CNBC-TV18 #MarketAtClose | #Market recovers from opening lows to close with minor cuts. #Sensex gains 341 points from lows t… https://t.co/rquymWgqmE 2 days ago