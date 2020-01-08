Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sensex recovers to close 51.73 points down, Nifty settles at 12025; Bharti Airtel, TCS, Yes Bank gain

Zee News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Major gainers on the Nifty were Bharti Airtel, TCS, Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement, and UPL, while Eicher Motors, Coal India, L&T, IOC and ONGC were the top losers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sensex closes 193 points up, Nifty ends above 12,050; PSU Bank index settles flat

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty rose almost 2 percent. Although Nifty PSU Bank index settled flat, all sectoral indices closed with gains.
Zee News Also reported by •Hindu

Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat After Strong Rally

Indian shares look set to open on a flat note on Friday after sharp gains the previous day. The World Bank has lowered India's GDP growth estimate to 5 percent...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

muralikumarje

Markets Today RT @CNBCTV18Live: #MarketAtClose | #Market recovers from opening lows to close with minor cuts. #Sensex gains 341 points from lows to clos… 2 days ago

blitzkreigm

Mangalam Maloo RT @CNBCTV18News: Market recovers from opening lows to close with minor cuts. Sensex gains 341 points from lows to close 52 points lower at… 2 days ago

CNBCTV18News

CNBC-TV18 News Market recovers from opening lows to close with minor cuts. Sensex gains 341 points from lows to close 52 points lo… https://t.co/gSYLHGh3j0 2 days ago

CNBCTV18Live

CNBC-TV18 #MarketAtClose | #Market recovers from opening lows to close with minor cuts. #Sensex gains 341 points from lows t… https://t.co/rquymWgqmE 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.