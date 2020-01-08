Global  

DealBook: What We Know About the Boeing Crash and Iran Missile Attack

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
The crash in Tehran of a 737-800, which killed all 176 onboard, and Iranian strikes against military bases in Iraq are moving markets this morning.
Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead [Video]Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers..

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard [Video]Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

TEHRAN, IRAN — A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues. According to FlightRadar24, Ukraine International Airlines Flight..

Iran missile attacks, Ukraine International Airlines plane crash: 5 things to know Wednesday

Trump to make an announcement on the Iran missile attacks, more details expected after the deadly Ukrainian plane crash and more things to know Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

