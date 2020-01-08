Global  

Jio launches voice & video Wifi calling

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Taking on Airtel, Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the availability of nation-wide Voice and Video over Wi-Fi service which will work on any Wi-Fi, anywhere in India and supports over 150 handset models.
Recent related news from verified sources

After Airtel, Reliance Jio launches voice and video calling over Wi-Fi

The service allows customers to switch from LTE- to WiFi-based calling.
Hindu Also reported by •FossbytesTechCrunch

