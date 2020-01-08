Global  

Gold retreats from $1,600 as markets eye U.S. reaction after Iran attacks

Reuters India Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Gold surged past the $1,600 level for the first time in nearly seven years earlier on Wednesday after Iran conducted retaliatory attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq, but the metal pared gains as investors awaited reaction from the White House.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit
News video: Local reaction pouring in to Iranian attacks on bases housing U.S. Forces

Local reaction pouring in to Iranian attacks on bases housing U.S. Forces 02:13

 Local reaction pouring in to Iranian attacks on bases housing U.S. Forces

