Toxin In Juul Products Can Cause Long-term Lung Damage: Harvard Study
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Juul Labs' e-cigarette products were contaminated with Glucan, a microbial toxin, that can cause long-term lung damage, according to a study conducted by researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The study, "Microbial Toxins in Nicotine Vaping Liquids", was published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
Using e-cigarettes significantly increases the risk of developing chronic lung conditions.
Such conditions include chronic bronchitis, asthma, and emphysema.
A new US study is among the first to show..