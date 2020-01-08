Global  

Toxin In Juul Products Can Cause Long-term Lung Damage: Harvard Study

RTTNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Juul Labs' e-cigarette products were contaminated with Glucan, a microbial toxin, that can cause long-term lung damage, according to a study conducted by researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The study, "Microbial Toxins in Nicotine Vaping Liquids", was published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
