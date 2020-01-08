Gold below $1,600 as markets await U.S. reaction to Iran attacks

Gold surged past the $1,600 level for the first time in nearly seven years earlier on Wednesday after Iran carried out retaliatory attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq, but the metal pared gains as investors awaited reaction from the White House.



