U.S. Stocks Futures Turn Positive, Recovering From Overnight Weakness

RTTNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
After coming under pressure overnight, stock futures have shown a notable rebound over the course of the morning on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 11 points.
Futures Recover From Overnight Weakness, Pointing To Higher Open

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a modestly higher opening on Wednesday after coming under pressure overnight.
Asia stocks tumble, Dow futures plunge 350 points after Iran fires missiles at US forces in Iraq

Asian markets tumbled and U.S. stock futures were sharply lower Tuesday evening after Iran fired a series of missiles at U.S. troops in Iraq.  
azcentral.com

