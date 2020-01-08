Global  

Oil's wild ride: Here's why the precious resource is now trading lower after spiking 5% on Iran's missile attacks

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Oil's wild ride: Here's why the precious resource is now trading lower after spiking 5% on Iran's missile attacks**

· *Oil prices fell Wednesday morning after spiking earlier following an Iranian missile attack on two military bases in Iraq that house US troops. *
· *The price of Brent crude climbed 4% to $71.75 a barrel, then fell to about $68 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate climbed 4.7% to $65.65 and then fell about 1% to...
0
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops

Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops 02:25

 The attacks were located at the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in Iraq, where United States troops are stationed.

