Defense stocks tear higher following Iran's missile strikes on bases housing US troops

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Defense stocks tear higher following Iran's missile strikes on bases housing US troops· *Defense stocks including Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon jumped in early Tuesday trading after Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at Iraqi bases housing US service members.*
· *Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin both traded as much as 1.2% higher. L3Harris Technologies jumped as much as 1.4%, and...
News video: Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq 01:41

 Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq. Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes . in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani. More than a dozen missiles were launched. The Al Asad base holds about 1,500 U.S. and...

Trump addresses Iran tensions after attack on US troops in Iraq [Video]Trump addresses Iran tensions after attack on US troops in Iraq

US President Donald Trump has issued a statement on Iran from the White House, where he reiterated that "no Americans were killed" in the Iranian strikes against two military bases in Iraq. He also..

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 23:37Published

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation [Video]Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation. President Donald Trump made the televised address from the White House, following Iran's missile attack upon two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in IraqIran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in...
WorldNews

Trump says no U.S. troops hurt in Iran strikes, Tehran 'standing down'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday Iranian missile strikes on bases in Iraq had not harmed any U.S. troops stationed there and damage was minimal, an...
Reuters India

