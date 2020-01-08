Defense stocks tear higher following Iran's missile strikes on bases housing US troops
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () · *Defense stocks including Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon jumped in early Tuesday trading after Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at Iraqi bases housing US service members.*
· *Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin both traded as much as 1.2% higher. L3Harris Technologies jumped as much as 1.4%, and...
Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq. Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes . in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani. More than a dozen missiles were launched. The Al Asad base holds about 1,500 U.S. and...
Iran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in...