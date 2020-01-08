Kroger Launches Private Label Plant-based Meat

Kroger Co. has launched new private label plant-based fresh meat, as the grocery chain seeks to capitalize on the rising popularity for plant-based meat alternatives. The new pea-based meatless burger patties and grinds sold under the Simple Truth Emerge brand are now available exclusively at Kroger stores. Simple Truth Emerge patties and grinds provide 20 grams of pea-based protein per serving.

