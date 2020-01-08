Global  

Spotted Pig owner settles with employees over sexual harassment claims

bizjournals Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The owner of New York's Spotted Pig restaurant will pay $240,000 to former employees who accused him of sexual harassment and discrimination, Eater reports. Additionally, Ken Friedman will leave his restaurant in the West village and donate 20 percent of his profits over the next decade. The settlement comes after a New York attorney general's office investigation that began following a 2017 New York Times story in which several staffers accused him of misconduct and retaliatory behavior. Additionally,…
News video: Settlement Reached In Spotted Pig Harassment Case

Settlement Reached In Spotted Pig Harassment Case 00:38

 A settlement is reached in the sexual harassment case at the famed West Village restaurant The Spotted Pig.

