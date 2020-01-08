Kroger launches plant-based meats brand

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kroger Co. has launched a plant-based meats brand that consists of 50 meatless products. Downtown-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, said Simple Truth Emerge: Plant Based Fresh Meats is available in stores nationwide. The product line capitalizes on the growing dietary trend by offering fresh burger patties and grinds (similar to ground beef without the meat) at affordable prices. Simple Truth Emerge expands on Kroger’s Simple Truth Plant Based… 👓 View full article

