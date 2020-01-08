Global  

Boeing sees $4.3 billion of market value erased after a fatal 737 crash in Iran

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Boeing sees $4.3 billion of market value erased after a fatal 737 crash in Iran· *Boeing tumbled as much as 2.3% on Wednesday, erasing about $4.3 billion of the firm's market value in the wake of a fatal 737 crash in Iran.*
· *A Ukraine International Airlines flight heading from Iran to Ukraine lost contact two minutes after takeoff at 6:12 a.m. local time, according to FlightRadar24.*
· *A technical...
