Boeing sees $4.3 billion of market value erased after a fatal 737 crash in Iran

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Boeing tumbled as much as 2.3% on Wednesday, erasing about $4.3 billion of the firm's market value in the wake of a fatal 737 crash in Iran.*

· *A Ukraine International Airlines flight heading from Iran to Ukraine lost contact two minutes after takeoff at 6:12 a.m. local time, according to FlightRadar24.*

· *A technical... · *Boeing tumbled as much as 2.3% on Wednesday, erasing about $4.3 billion of the firm's market value in the wake of a fatal 737 crash in Iran.*· *A Ukraine International Airlines flight heading from Iran to Ukraine lost contact two minutes after takeoff at 6:12 a.m. local time, according to FlightRadar24.*· *A technical 👓 View full article

