'She has no background': Ivanka Trump's tech show appearance slammed

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The largest consumer electronics show in the United States hosted Ivanka Trump as a keynote speaker — a choice that drew scorn from many women in technology.Ivanka Trump spoke for nearly 40 minutes on stage Tuesday with Gary Shapiro,...



9 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published Ivanka Trump Does Well In Tech Conference 00:32 U.S. presidential adviser Ivanka Trump promoted government-industry collaboration to create jobs. According to Reuters, Ivanka attended the annual CES tech conference and drew applause during her talk. The response to her speech was a contrast to last time, where she faced criticism for her lack of...