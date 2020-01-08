Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'She has no background': Ivanka Trump's tech show appearance slammed

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
'She has no background': Ivanka Trump's tech show appearance slammedThe largest consumer electronics show in the United States hosted Ivanka Trump as a keynote speaker — a choice that drew scorn from many women in technology.Ivanka Trump spoke for nearly 40 minutes on stage Tuesday with Gary Shapiro,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Ivanka Trump Does Well In Tech Conference

Ivanka Trump Does Well In Tech Conference 00:32

 U.S. presidential adviser Ivanka Trump promoted government-industry collaboration to create jobs. According to Reuters, Ivanka attended the annual CES tech conference and drew applause during her talk. The response to her speech was a contrast to last time, where she faced criticism for her lack of...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ivanka Trump delivered a keynote at CES 2020! [Video]Ivanka Trump delivered a keynote at CES 2020!

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, said little that was new or enlightening before a crowd of tech journalists at CES 2020, largely using the time to hype herself and promote..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:33Published

Ivanka Trump touts programs that train prisoners in tech [Video]Ivanka Trump touts programs that train prisoners in tech

Ivanka Trump spoke at the CES technology conference Tuesday about the future of work, and included an anecdote about how she watched incarcerated women learn complicated coding skills.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CES 2020: Ivanka Trump unfazed by critics at tech show

Ms Trump's invitation to CES had been controversial - but her appearance proved not so.
BBC News

Ivanka Trump’s Appearance at CES Tech Show Draws Criticism


TIME


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.