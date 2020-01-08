Here's why one stock is 5 times more expensive in Shanghai than it is in Hong Kong
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () · *China brokerage CSC Financial trades at a five-times higher price in Shanghai compared to its shares on Hong Kong's exchange, Bloomberg first reported.*
· *CSC traded at 6.73 Hong Kong dollars (87 cents) per share on the city's exchange on Wednesday, while it simultaneously traded at 30.58 Chinese yuan ($4.40) in...
China has temporarily blocked planned cross-border listings between the Shanghai and London stock exchanges because of political tensions with Britain, sources have told Reuters. David Pollard reports.
HONG KONG, Jan 8, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Kwan Yong Holdings Limited ("Kwan Yong" or the "Group"), a main contractor in the provision of building construction... ACN Newswire Also reported by •Media OutReach
