Auto-rental startup Getaround reportedly laying off a quarter of its staff

SmartBrief Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Getaround, a car-rental startup that has raised more than $400 million since its launch, is reportedly laying off about 150 e -More- 
Getaround is latest Softbank portfolio company to announce layoffs

Silicon Valley’s top valued car rental startup, Getaround, announced layoffs today, making it the latest SoftBank-backed entity of late to pare down its...
TechCrunch


