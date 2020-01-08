Global  

Takata recalls 10 million U.S. replacement air bag inflators

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Takata is recalling 10 million replacement air bag inflators in the United States, the largest ever auto safety recall in history, as U.S. regulators consider whether to make it even wider.
