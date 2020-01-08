Oil plummets to its lows of the day after President Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' in the Middle East
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () · *Oil prices fell Wednesday following a statement from President Trump that "Iran appears to be standing down" in the Middle East, and that the US will impose new sanctions instead of retaliating with military force. *
· *Brent crude fell 4.4% to $65.22 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5.2% to $59.45 per...
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not want to use its military power against Iran, in an apparent attempt to defuse a crisis over the American killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. Zachary Goelman reports.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would ask NATO to step up its involvement in the Middle East, an unexpected request from a president who in… Japan Today Also reported by •WorldNews •Politico
