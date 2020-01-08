Global  

Oil plummets to its lows of the day after President Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' in the Middle East

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Oil plummets to its lows of the day after President Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' in the Middle East· *Oil prices fell Wednesday following a statement from President Trump that "Iran appears to be standing down" in the Middle East, and that the US will impose new sanctions instead of retaliating with military force. *
· *Brent crude fell 4.4% to $65.22 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5.2% to $59.45 per...
News video: Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down'

Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' 02:20

 President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not want to use its military power against Iran, in an apparent attempt to defuse a crisis over the American killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. Zachary Goelman reports.

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in IraqIran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in...
Trump asks NATO to do more in Middle East

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would ask NATO to step up its involvement in the Middle East, an unexpected request from a president who in…
