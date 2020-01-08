Global  

New UK industry code aims to prevent Carillion-style crashes

Reuters India Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Internal auditors should have direct access to top company bosses to help avoid Carillion-style corporate crashes, a new industry code said on Wednesday.
