Impossible Foods CEO calls reports of company backing out of McDonald's deal 'complete bulls**t' (MCD, BYND)

Business Insider Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Impossible Foods CEO calls reports of company backing out of McDonald's deal 'complete bulls**t' (MCD, BYND)· Impossible Foods has not given up on pursuing a deal with McDonald's, CEO Patrick Brown told Business Insider in an interview Wednesday.
· Brown told Reuters earlier this week that it was no longer pursuing the deal because it wouldn't be able to keep up with demand, sending shares of its rival, Beyond Meat, soaring.
· An...
Impossible Foods Releases Meatless Pork

Impossible Foods Releases Meatless Pork

 The company, best known for the Impossible Burger, launched the new product at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on Monday.

