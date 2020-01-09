Impossible Foods CEO calls reports of company backing out of McDonald's deal 'complete bulls**t' (MCD, BYND)
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () · Impossible Foods has not given up on pursuing a deal with McDonald's, CEO Patrick Brown told Business Insider in an interview Wednesday.
· Brown told Reuters earlier this week that it was no longer pursuing the deal because it wouldn't be able to keep up with demand, sending shares of its rival, Beyond Meat, soaring.
EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods is no longer trying to win a coveted deal to supply McDonald’s with plant-based burgers, telling Reuters it cannot produce enough of its imitation meat to partner with the..
Beyond Meat has gained ground in the plant-based burger battle, with the company now expanding a test with McDonald’s while rival Impossible Foods ends its... bizjournals Also reported by •engadget •Reuters •TechCrunch
Impossible Foods is no longer trying to win a coveted deal to supply McDonald's Corp with plant-based burgers, telling Reuters it cannot produce enough of its... Reuters Also reported by •engadget •Seattle Times •USATODAY.com
