Yandal Resources enters second year well-positioned for further gold growth

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) is entering its second year as a listed company well positioned for continued growth in a region of WA that is the focal point for a number of strongly performing gold outfits.



In close proximity are the Jundee and Bronzewing projects of Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) which host around 10 million and 2.3 million ounces respectively.



Also, within the greenstone belts of the region near Wiluna are Bellevue Gold Ltd's (ASX:BGL) 2.3 million-ounce namesake high-grade project and Blackham Resources Ltd's (ASX:BLK) Wiluna project.



As well as being well-located, Yandal is well-funded with around $5 million in the bank while strengthening gold market fundamentals also provide encouragement at the start of 2020.*"Immensely satisfying" first year*



Managing director Lorry Hughes told Proactive that it had been an immensely satisfying first year with the company in a great position for continued growth.



He said there were three key 2019 highlights which set the company up for the next 12 months:



1. We have been able to maintain our share price above the IPO issue price.

2. We have defined a maiden resource - nearly 200,000 ounces at Flushing Meadows.

3. The intersection of primary gold at Gordons, a new discovery north of Kalgoorlie.



The company holds projects in the Wiluna region, Ironstone Well-Barwidgee and Mt McClure, along with the Gordons project which is further to the south.


