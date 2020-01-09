Global  

Yandal Resources enters second year well-positioned for further gold growth

Proactive Investors Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) is entering its second year as a listed company well positioned for continued growth in a region of WA that is the focal point for a number of strongly performing gold outfits.

In close proximity are the Jundee and Bronzewing projects of Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) which host around 10 million and 2.3 million ounces respectively.

Also, within the greenstone belts of the region near Wiluna are Bellevue Gold Ltd's (ASX:BGL) 2.3 million-ounce namesake high-grade project and Blackham Resources Ltd's (ASX:BLK) Wiluna project.

As well as being well-located, Yandal is well-funded with around $5 million in the bank while strengthening gold market fundamentals also provide encouragement at the start of 2020.*"Immensely satisfying" first year*

Managing director Lorry Hughes told Proactive that it had been an immensely satisfying first year with the company in a great position for continued growth.

He said there were three key 2019 highlights which set the company up for the next 12 months:

1. We have been able to maintain our share price above the IPO issue price.
2. We have defined a maiden resource - nearly 200,000 ounces at Flushing Meadows.
3. The intersection of primary gold at Gordons, a new discovery north of Kalgoorlie.

The company holds projects in the Wiluna region, Ironstone Well-Barwidgee and Mt McClure, along with the Gordons project which is further to the south.
