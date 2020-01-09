O'Brien resigns as president and CEO of Community Bank
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Patrick G. O'Brien resigned as president and CEO of Washington-based Community Bank and its holding company CB Financial Services, the company announced late Wednesday. O'Brien will be replaced in the interim as president and CEO by Barron P. "Pat" McCune Jr., who was the former CEO of Community Bank, while the bank searches for a new president and CEO. "Mr. O'Brien has long been extremely active in the community and in numerous charitable organizations and seeks more time to devote to his family…
