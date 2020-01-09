Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

O'Brien resigns as president and CEO of Community Bank

bizjournals Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Patrick G. O'Brien resigned as president and CEO of Washington-based Community Bank and its holding company CB Financial Services, the company announced late Wednesday. O'Brien will be replaced in the interim as president and CEO by Barron P. "Pat" McCune Jr., who was the former CEO of Community Bank, while the bank searches for a new president and CEO. "Mr. O'Brien has long been extremely active in the community and in numerous charitable organizations and seeks more time to devote to his family…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Empowering Teens Through Financial Education

Empowering Teens Through Financial Education 05:41

 Our friends at First Bank Financial Centre believe in giving back to the communities they serve. That's why it was only natural for The Morning Blend to partner with them for our Morning Blend Gives Back campaign! It's also a natural fit that this community bank supports and works with the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation [Video]Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday. Recording Academy, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

Blend Extra: Empowering Teens Through Financial Literacy [Video]Blend Extra: Empowering Teens Through Financial Literacy

Our friends at First Bank Financial Centre believe in giving back to the communities they serve. That&apos;s why it was only natural for The Morning Blend to partner with them for our Morning Blend..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First National Bank of Hutchinson promotes CEO among leadership changes

First National Bank CEO Keith Hughes has been promoted to Chairman of the bank's board of directors, the bank announced Thursday as part of a number of...
bizjournals Also reported by •Business Wire

Why Florida needs every person counted for Census 2020

As we begin a new year and decade, it’s natural to think about how this year will be better than last, what goals will we will set out to achieve and what...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.