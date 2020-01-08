Iranian, Ukrainian statements conflict over what caused deadly Boeing 737-800 crash in Tehran
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Early statements from both Ukraine and Iran about what happened to the Boeing 737-800, which was bound for Kyiv, were both confusing and contradictory. Just hours earlier, Iran had fired missiles at two bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops, and Iranian forces were on alert for a U.S. counterstrike.
A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board.