Iranian, Ukrainian statements conflict over what caused deadly Boeing 737-800 crash in Tehran

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Early statements from both Ukraine and Iran about what happened to the Boeing 737-800, which was bound for Kyiv, were both confusing and contradictory. Just hours earlier, Iran had fired missiles at two bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops, and Iranian forces were on alert for a U.S. counterstrike.
News video: Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176

Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176 02:58

 A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board.

Technical problems behind deadly plane crash in Iran: security sources [Video]Technical problems behind deadly plane crash in Iran: security sources

A Ukrainian airliner fell to earth in a fireball shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board in a crash that intelligence sources said was likely caused by a..

Nasdaq closes at record on fading Iran fears [Video]Nasdaq closes at record on fading Iran fears

Wall Street rallied on Wednesday with the Nasdaq setting a record closing high as tensions between the U.S. and Iran failed to escalate after Tehran fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq. Conway G...

'Black boxes' found in Ukrainian plane crash that killed 176 people in Iran: What we know

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran's main airport in Iran. There were no survivors.  
Ukraine to coordinate closely with Iran on airliner investigation: minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Wednesday he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif following the crash of an Ukrainian...
