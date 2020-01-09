Billionaire mining magnate Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest makes $72 million pledge to Australia bush fire recovery

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Fire destroys million-dollar home in Oldsmar, cause under investigation The cause of a fire that caused more than $1 million in damages to an Oldsmar home on Monday night is under investigation. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:48Published 2 days ago Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals. Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:09Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Mining magnate Andrew Forrest announces $70 million for bushfire recovery and long term resilience About $10 million will be used for immediate bushfire relief and $10 million will go toward mobilising specialist volunteers from WA, with the remainder going...

The Age 1 hour ago



Panoramic Resources preliminary December quarterly report shows strong cash position Panoramic Resources Ltd (ASX:PAN) mined 129,522 tonnes of ore at 0.98% nickel, 0.57% copper and 0.05% cobalt from its flagship Savannah Project in Western...

Proactive Investors 3 days ago





Tweets about this