Billionaire mining magnate Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest makes $72 million pledge to Australia bush fire recovery

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Billionaire mining magnate Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest makes $72 million pledge to Australia bush fire recoveryBillionaire Australian businessman Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest has announced a A$70 million ($72m) bushfire recovery package.The ABC reports the WA mining magnate will spend A$50 million on a "national blueprint" for fire and disaster...
News video: 8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires

8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires 01:29

 8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires. Wildfires continue to rage across Australia, having scorched more than 12 million acres of land since September. . With the fires only expected to worsen, a number of celebrities have taken to social media to speak out about the issue....

