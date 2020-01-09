Billionaire mining magnate Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest makes $72 million pledge to Australia bush fire recovery
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Billionaire Australian businessman Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest has announced a A$70 million ($72m) bushfire recovery package.The ABC reports the WA mining magnate will spend A$50 million on a "national blueprint" for fire and disaster...
