Cuomo proposes mandatory sick leave, legal marijuana and small business tax cut in State of the State

bizjournals Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Every businesses in New York state would be required to provide at least five days of sick leave to its workers under a new proposal by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo proposed the mandatory statewide paid sick leave program as part of his 2020 State of the State address on Wednesday. It was one of several proposals on Cuomo's agenda this year that would affect businesses. Others include legalizing marijuana for adult recreational use, cutting the corporation franchise tax rate on some small businesses…
News video: Cuomo's 2020 State of the State

Cuomo's 2020 State of the State

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave his State of the State address in Albany on Wednesday.

