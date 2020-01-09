What to expect from Matt Rhule as Panthers' new head coach

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Matt Rhule arrived in Charlotte on Wednesday as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, promising a process-oriented approach that will lead to a Super Bowl championship. Both the coach and his new boss — Panthers owner David Tepper — also signaled a painstaking rebuilding process could be in the franchise's immediate future by emphasizing the need for an aligned approach likely to take time to bear fruit. Rhule, 44, signed a seven-year contract that ESPN reported Monday is worth as much…


