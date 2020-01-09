Global  

What to expect from Matt Rhule as Panthers' new head coach

bizjournals Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Matt Rhule arrived in Charlotte on Wednesday as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, promising a process-oriented approach that will lead to a Super Bowl championship. Both the coach and his new boss — Panthers owner David Tepper — also signaled a painstaking rebuilding process could be in the franchise’s immediate future by emphasizing the need for an aligned approach likely to take time to bear fruit. Rhule, 44, signed a seven-year contract that ESPN reported Monday is worth as much…
News video: Cowboys Officially Hire Mike McCarthy As New Head Coach

 The Dallas Cowboys' hiring of Mike McCarthy is official as the team is set to introduce him as their new head coach Wednesday afternoon. Katie Johnston reports.

Mike McCarthy Introduced As New Head Coach Of Dallas Cowboys

"The goal will never change here," McCarthy said. "It's about winning Super Bowls."

Carolina Panthers Hire Former Temple University Football Coach Matt Rhule

Rhule previously coached the Temple Owls.

Matt Rhule is Panthers' new head coach

Sports Pulse: How Rhule's history made him the perfect candidate for the Panthers.
Jay Glazer breaks down Panthers hiring Matt Rhule, Giants hiring Joe Judge

Jay Glazer breaks down Panthers hiring Matt Rhule, Giants hiring Joe JudgeFOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer details the lucrative contract the Panthers gave to Matt Rhule to be their new head coach. Glazer also gives insight on the Giants...
CBJnewsroom

Matt Rhule arrived in Charlotte on Wednesday as the Panthers' new head coach, promising a process-oriented approach…

matt_nicholas72

CBJButler

What to expect from Matt Rhule as Panthers' new head coach

CBJspanberg

What to expect from Matt Rhule as Panthers' new head coach

PushingTheOdds

DeDashCray

What can @panthers expect from Matt Rhule? He's the quintessential football bootstrap story, from Albright College to Bever…

sports_handle

Sports Handle .@FDSportsbook's Matt King addresses the sportsbook outages over the weekend, and how federal law factors in. “It… https://t.co/U4U8o5GEuz 13 hours ago

matt_bowen1912

