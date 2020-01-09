Global  

Global Economy Set To Log Moderate Rebound In 2020: World Bank

RTTNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The global economy is poised for a moderate rebound this year, following its weakest performance since the global financial crisis, the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects, released Thursday. Global growth is forecast to rise to 2.5 percent in 2020 from 2.4 percent last year driven by recovery in trade and investment. Nonetheless, projections for both years were trimmed.
