Paytm drops business fees on UPI, RuPay, e-wallet Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Paytm has decided to make the best of the new regulations barring banks from charging merchant fees on payment services offered by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this