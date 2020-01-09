Miles College lands $1M gift from Charles Barkley

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

NBA Hall of Famer and Alabama native Charles Barkley will donate $1 million to Miles College. According to WBRC FOX6 News, it is the largest individual gift in the college’s 122-year history and marks the start of a comprehensive fundraising campaign. This is not the first time Barkley has given major donations in the state. In 2017, he pledged to donate $1 million to help minority women start technology based business in the state. Barkley has also donated to other universities in the Southeast,… 👓 View full article

