Miles College lands $1M gift from Charles Barkley

Thursday, 9 January 2020
NBA Hall of Famer and Alabama native Charles Barkley will donate $1 million to Miles College.  According to WBRC FOX6 News, it is the largest individual gift in the college’s 122-year history and marks the start of a comprehensive fundraising campaign. This is not the first time Barkley has given major donations in the state. In 2017, he pledged to donate $1 million to help minority women start technology based business in the state. Barkley has also donated to other universities in the Southeast,…
Recent related news from verified sources

NBA great Charles Barkley donates $1M to Miles College

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn University star and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley can add a new feat to his resume: being the first to donate $1...
Seattle Times

