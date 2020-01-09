Mahindra Logistics opens distribution centre in north India
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL), one of India's largest third-party logistics solution providers, said on Thursday it has launched a distribution centre for the pharma industry in north India, marking its foray into a temperature-controlled warehouse.
